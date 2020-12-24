JOB TITLE: KEY ACCOUNTS SALES (SUPERMARKETS)

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

INDUSTRY: FOOD MANUFACTURING

SALARY: Kshs 45,000 – 60,000

JOB LOCATION: THIKA

SUMMARY: Our client, a food manufacturing and distribution company in Thika is looking to fill the role of a Key Accounts Manager (Supermarkets) for January 2021. Responsible for Sales functions including customer care, merchandising, sales and order seeking of company products.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Develop, review and implement company policies, procedures and practices that support attainment of company goals and objectives in respect of sales and distribution of products
  • Order seeking and prospecting in different regions
  • Order analysis and requisition
  • Sales reconciliation and report
  • Follow up on irregular debts
  • Handling customers’ complaints
  • Reporting about market behavior and competitor activities
  • Raising the GRN
  • Raising the Exchange Authority Forms
  • Preparing the pack analysis
  • Sales developing
  • Introduction of new products to the customers
  • Sharing with the sales team on how to improve sales
  • Establishing contacts with supermarkets
  • Reporting to the sales manager on the progress of debt collection and orders received.
  • Carry out any other duties at the request of the Managing Director as may be assigned from time to time.

KEY RESULTS AREA

  • Communication. Ensuring timely and accurate information is passed to the various user departments concerning products demand and supply.
  • Developing, and maintaining new market outlets;
  • Uplifting and merchandising for existing retailers;
  • Product promotions and exhibitions;
  • Territory development and sustainability
  • Debt collection from clients.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Minimum Diploma in Sales and Marketing or a Business field
  • Experience – At least 4 years relevant experience in a busy manufacturing company as a Key Acccounts Manager – Supermarkets
  • Good communication and reporting skills, good negotiation skills, self-driven and result
  • Integrity is a key element for this position.

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply