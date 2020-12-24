JOB TITLE: KEY ACCOUNTS SALES (SUPERMARKETS)

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

INDUSTRY: FOOD MANUFACTURING

SALARY: Kshs 45,000 – 60,000

JOB LOCATION: THIKA

SUMMARY: Our client, a food manufacturing and distribution company in Thika is looking to fill the role of a Key Accounts Manager (Supermarkets) for January 2021. Responsible for Sales functions including customer care, merchandising, sales and order seeking of company products.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop, review and implement company policies, procedures and practices that support attainment of company goals and objectives in respect of sales and distribution of products

Order seeking and prospecting in different regions

Order analysis and requisition

Sales reconciliation and report

Follow up on irregular debts

Handling customers’ complaints

Reporting about market behavior and competitor activities

Raising the GRN

Raising the Exchange Authority Forms

Preparing the pack analysis

Sales developing

Introduction of new products to the customers

Sharing with the sales team on how to improve sales

Establishing contacts with supermarkets

Reporting to the sales manager on the progress of debt collection and orders received.

Carry out any other duties at the request of the Managing Director as may be assigned from time to time.

KEY RESULTS AREA

Communication. Ensuring timely and accurate information is passed to the various user departments concerning products demand and supply.

Developing, and maintaining new market outlets;

Uplifting and merchandising for existing retailers;

Product promotions and exhibitions;

Territory development and sustainability

Debt collection from clients.

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum Diploma in Sales and Marketing or a Business field

Experience – At least 4 years relevant experience in a busy manufacturing company as a Key Acccounts Manager – Supermarkets

Good communication and reporting skills, good negotiation skills, self-driven and result

Integrity is a key element for this position.

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted