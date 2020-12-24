JOB TITLE: KEY ACCOUNTS SALES (SUPERMARKETS)
NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME
INDUSTRY: FOOD MANUFACTURING
SALARY: Kshs 45,000 – 60,000
JOB LOCATION: THIKA
SUMMARY: Our client, a food manufacturing and distribution company in Thika is looking to fill the role of a Key Accounts Manager (Supermarkets) for January 2021. Responsible for Sales functions including customer care, merchandising, sales and order seeking of company products.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Develop, review and implement company policies, procedures and practices that support attainment of company goals and objectives in respect of sales and distribution of products
- Order seeking and prospecting in different regions
- Order analysis and requisition
- Sales reconciliation and report
- Follow up on irregular debts
- Handling customers’ complaints
- Reporting about market behavior and competitor activities
- Raising the GRN
- Raising the Exchange Authority Forms
- Preparing the pack analysis
- Sales developing
- Introduction of new products to the customers
- Sharing with the sales team on how to improve sales
- Establishing contacts with supermarkets
- Reporting to the sales manager on the progress of debt collection and orders received.
- Carry out any other duties at the request of the Managing Director as may be assigned from time to time.
KEY RESULTS AREA
- Communication. Ensuring timely and accurate information is passed to the various user departments concerning products demand and supply.
- Developing, and maintaining new market outlets;
- Uplifting and merchandising for existing retailers;
- Product promotions and exhibitions;
- Territory development and sustainability
- Debt collection from clients.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Minimum Diploma in Sales and Marketing or a Business field
- Experience – At least 4 years relevant experience in a busy manufacturing company as a Key Acccounts Manager – Supermarkets
- Good communication and reporting skills, good negotiation skills, self-driven and result
- Integrity is a key element for this position.
HOW TO APPLY:
Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted