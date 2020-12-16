Wednesday, December 16, 2020 -Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, has revealed the man who made Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party lose the Msambweni by-election on Tuesday.

During the high stake by-election, Independent Candidate, Feisal Bader, beat ODM candidate Omar Boga.

Bader garnered 15,251 votes against ODM candidate Omar Boga’s 10,444 votes.

Commenting on Twitter on Wednesday, Cheruiyot, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, blamed ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, for the loss.

Cheruiyot said Sifuna, who he termed as an ‘outsider’, went to Msambweni to insult people instead of campaigning for the ODM candidate.

“The foul-mouthed @edwinsifunamessed things up for @TheODMparty in a big way in #Msambweni. Politics is culture-sensitive. How does a foreigner go on an insulting spree against locals, some his own mother’s age? The boy never learns,” Cheruiyot said.

Some ODM supporters have also asked Sifuna to resign over how he handled the Msambweni by-election.

