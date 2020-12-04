Friday, December 4, 2020 – A Kenyatta University bus carrying students and a few members of staff has been involved in an accident.

The bus rolled several times and landed in a ditch along the Thika-Kitui Highway.

According to reports, the driver of the ill-fated bus, who is said to have been speeding, fled the scene following the incident.

Residents and motorists helped the students and staff out of the vehicle, who all escaped unhurt.

Police officers have since launched a manhunt for the driver.

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), there has been an increase in road accidents in 2020 compared to a similar period of time in 2019.

The latest statistics by the authority reveal that there was an increase of 5.8 percent in road fatalities as of October 31.

3,114 lives had been lost by October 31, 2020, compared to a similar period last year where 2,942 died.

The authority says that reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, drunk driving, drunk walking, drunk riding, failure to use helmets among other issues are some of the factors that contribute to the increase in road accidents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST