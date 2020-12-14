Monday, December 14, 2020 – A Kenyan family is now smiling to the bank after more than a year of mourning and crying for justice.

This is after it received a settlement estimated at Ksh335 million after their relatives died in the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed in March 2019.

This came after dozens of lawsuits were filed in US Federal Court in Chicago seeking compensation for the victims’ families from the giant American airplane maker, Boeing.

The full settlement is estimated at a record-breaking KSh111 billion meant to cater for the victims’ families.

However, lawyers alluded that the compensation amount would not be a major dent to the Boeing Company as most of the settlements would be paid by their insurance companies.

Manuel von Ribbeck of Ribbeck Law Chartered, who represents the majority of the victims’ families, noted that the settlement has spared the Kenyan family years of litigation.

His counterpart, Deona Botha echoed Ribbeck’s sentiments and urged that the airliner ought to ensure the safety of its passengers.

“We believe Boeing should pay a fair and reasonable amount to all families regardless as to where they are from.”

“We are hopeful that Boeing will change the way they operate to avoid losing innocent lives again,” Botha of Ribbeck Law Chartered noted.

The compensation comes as a welcome relief for the family, which has been bleeding for more than a year after the crash that left it devastated and crashed.

The Ethiopian flight ET302, which was headed to Nairobi, Kenya, crashed on March 10, 2019, shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa.

The crash killed all 157 passengers on board including 32 Kenyans and around 30 nationalities.

