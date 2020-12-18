Friday, December 18, 2020 – A local bank has vehemently opposed the repossession of Weston Hotel, arguing that the move would risk the recovery of a Ksh 1.2 billion loan.

The bank disclosed that they issued the loan to Weston Hotel in 2015 and sought orders to block Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) from filing a new suit seeking to reclaim the land.

KCAA wants Weston to give up the land despite the National Lands Commission (NLC) directing the Ruto-owned hotel to keep it and pay KCAA for the property at the current market value.

“We support Weston Hotel (against demolition).”

“KCAA had the option of appealing the determination of NLC within the prescribed period if it was aggrieved. It did not.”

“In bad faith and without regard to due process, it filed the instant petition in a guise that its constitutional rights had been violated,” the bank argued.

DP William Ruto is also opposing the move by KCAA.

In its defence, Weston Hotel claimed that KCAA was conspiring with unknown players to politicize the controversial land.

“It is a cheap attempt to malign and scandalize the DP because it is believed he has certain interests in the property.”

“They want to damage him politically,” Weston’s lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi argued.

In August 2020, Weston filed a suit urging Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to accept payment for the land as directed by NLC.

The Kenyan DAILY POST