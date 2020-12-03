Thursday, December 3, 2020 – US Centres For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 alert, warning Americans against travelling to Kenya over rising Covid-19 cases.

In a statement, CDC grouped Kenya among the countries most prone to the risk of Covid-19.

The Donald Trump-led Government advised Americans to avoid Kenya and Tanzania at all costs especially during the festive season or else they get infected with the deadly virus that is ravaging the world.

“Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading Covid-19,” part of the statement issued by CDC read.

It, however, advised that those who must travel had to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

This announcement comes despite the regulations that have been put in place by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST