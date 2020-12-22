Tuesday, December 22, 2020 – Kenya civil servants will have a hard time surviving during Christmas Holiday after Treasury said it has no money to pay them.

On Monday, while appearing before the National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee, Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, told MPs that increased demands and lower collections by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) could force the government to either postpone or delay some payments to civil servants.

Ambassador Yatani said the Treasury will table a supplementary budget in Parliament that will for the first time freeze some essential government services.

“As we do this (payment of other essential services) …we are suspending or postponing some of the payments for salaries because exchequer is not there. Unfortunately, we have no other words to say. It is not just there,” Mr Yatani said.

The Treasury, on average, requires more than Sh50 billion monthly for civil servants’ salaries and another Sh8 billion for payment of pensions.

Retired government employees are yet to receive money despite receiving letters in late November that their dues have been wired to their banks, underlining the cash crunch in government.

Most public servants receive payslips ahead of December 20 that indicates the Treasury will wire cash to their accounts days before Christmas.

This looks set to delay, hurting more than 530,000 civil servants, including the police and teachers

The Kenyan DAILY POST