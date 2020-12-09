Wednesday, December 9, 2020 – Kenya has been fined Ksh 1,114,500 (USD 10,000) after Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga breached security protocol during the recent football match.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) imposed the fine over the DP and Odinga’s disregard of football rules during matches.

The two leaders, on November 11, met with Harambee Stars players during a match pitting Kenya against Comoros in the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi.

After the match that ended in a draw, Raila and Ruto went on to engage the players accompanied by their bodyguards.

Their decision to interact with the players is against the disciplinary code set by the football governing body.

“The dignitaries had heavy security attached to them.”

“They barged through the stewards arranged by a CAF security officer,” the football body noted.

During the meeting, Ruto gave the national team Ksh1 million to motivate them, promising more if the team performs well in the campaign, but Raila did not give them a dime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST