Friday, 11 December 2020 – Faded singer, Marya, who released a popular hit song dubbed Chokoza with Avril, has dumped her cheating husband.

Marya took to social media and accused her husband of being an alcoholic and serial womanizer.

She revealed that her husband has not been providing for their son, prompting her to seek financial help from friends.

According to Marya, her husband squanders his money with other women and fails to provide for their son.

The Chokoza hitmaker disclosed that she had fallen into depression because of her troubled marriage.

She painfully narrated how her husband has been sending her abusive texts messages after she dumped him, calling her a drug addict.

The once-popular singer has vowed that her marriage with Kevo is over and she is not giving him another chance.

Marya says she is now focusing on raising her son and make him happy.

Here is how she ranted on her Instagram page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST