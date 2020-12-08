Tuesday, 8 December 2020 – Msupa S shot to fame after she started sharing hilarious videos online rapping in a heavy Kalenjin accent.

The middle-aged lady was trolled badly when she ventured into the showbiz industry but the endless trolls that she faced from social media noisemakers didn’t dampen her spirit.

Despite being fresh from the village, she came to the city and took the industry by a storm, and created a strong brand.

The popular rapper, who rose from grass to grace, is on a tour of the US, where she is having the best moments of her life.

See the photos that she shared.

