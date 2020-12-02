Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Former Kibwezi MP, Kalembe Ndile, has revealed why former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, is opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Muthama is among senior Ukambani leaders who are opposing the document which has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ndile said Muthama is against the BBI because his ex-wife, Agnes Kavindu, is supporting the document.

“Muthama was with a wife called Kavindu, I am even on the same board with her and thus Muthama cannot accept a BBI which his ex-wife participated in, I need to clarify that,” he said.

Ndile also asked the residents to support Woman Representative Rose Wangui as the next governor so that she can succeed Kivutha Kibwana.

At the same time, Ndile poured cold water on Kibwana‘s presidential ambitions in 2022, saying he is not yet ripe for the top seat in the country.

