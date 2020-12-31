Thursday, December 31, 2020 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has predicted the party that will win the upcoming Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election.

The Nairobi seat fell vacant early this month following the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko

Sonko was impeached by MCAs over what they termed as gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Jubilee Party has fielded Dennis Waweru as its candidate and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has announced that it will not field a candidate but will instead support Waweru, who has the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Party leader, Raila Odinga.

Waweru belongs to the Kieleweke faction of the Jubilee Party.

Tanga Tanga faction which is another group in Jubilee is yet to settle on the candidate but it is just a matter of time before it announces its candidate.

Thirdway Alliance Party has fielded lawyer Miguna Miguna as its candidate

Commenting on social media on Wednesday, Kabogo said the Nairobi seat will be won by one of the factions in the Jubilee Party.

“The issue is the seat is up for grabs by jubilee, the issue is what wing of jubilee will carry the day” Kabogo stated.

