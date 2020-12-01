Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has said Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is well prepared to handle and store Covid-19 vaccines.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, KAA acting managing director Alex Gitari said stakeholders in both ground-handling and warehousing have improved their status to become Centres of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV-Pharma) in the handling of pharmaceutical products.

“Our stakeholders apply good distribution practices, as well as good warehousing practices, in all their operations.

“This means that JKIA is ready for the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccines,” Gitari said.

Covid-19 vaccines are expected to be made available to the public next early next year but authorities in the field are already raising concerns over the logistics of shipping and storing them.

For instance, Pfizer’s vaccine, made in partnership with the German firm BioNTech, will need to be stored at subzero temperatures and cash-strapped medical facilities in Kenya may not be able to handle the vaccine.

While Pfizer’s vaccine will need to be stored at subzero temperatures, the ones announced by Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca can be stored at temperatures within the reach of the average home refrigerator.

The Kenyan DAILY POST