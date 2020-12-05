Saturday, December 5, 2020 –Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has revealed why Deputy President William Ruto has been repeatedly calling for a consensus on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The second in command has been maintaining that a consensus will provide an opportunity to accommodate views from all Kenyans.

He also says avoiding a contested referendum will allow the country to focus on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact on the country

“Even with the SIGNATURE launch, there is still a real chance for a consensus for a non-divisive referendum that will allow Kenyans to express themselves without us vs them, win vs lose contest. Unity is the strength needed to fight COVID-19 and organise the economy,” Ruto tweeted

But Murathe, who is a key ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said that the DP was using his demands as delaying tactics.

“Who takes Ruto seriously? We know that he is determined to derail that process. We will not pay attention to him because we know his plans,” said Murathe.

