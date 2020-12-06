Sunday, 06 December 2020 – Former TV host Lola Hannigan, who is dating President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nephew and personal assistant, Jomo Gecaga, has made a comeback on Instagram.

The pretty TV girl welcomed her first baby with Jomo Gecaga last year, and after she became a mother, she took a long hiatus from Instagram to concentrate on motherhood.

Lola resurfaced on social media to celebrate her birthday and posted hot photos flaunting body goals.

“So grateful for this precious thing called life. While 2020 has been a gloomy year, it has been my best yet.

“God gifted me with a beautiful little angel and an amazing family. And that is everything to be grateful for.

“So keep calm and celebrate the day with me,” she posted.

Just look at that hot body.

