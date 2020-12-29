Tuesday, December 29, 2020 – The Registrar of Political Parties has cleared former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, to run for Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

The Nairobi Governor’s seat fell vacant two weeks ago following the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko.

A by-election is expected to be held in the next 60 days and on Monday, Waititu, who was also impeached as a governor in Kiambu over corruption-related offences, presented his papers to the Registrar and was cleared to vie for the Nairobi top seat.

However, Baba Yao, as Waititu is fondly called by his supporters, still has to clear with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) before he can contest as a candidate.

Waititu has several corruption cases ON his shoulders and Kenyans are wondering how a government office like Registrar of Political Parties can clear him to vie, knowing very well that he is possibly facing a jail term.

Early this year, Waititu was arrested over the Sh 598 million scandal and is out on a Sh 15 million cash bail.

