Monday, December 14, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, has won an international peace award, despite having no mediation record in Kenya and the rest of the world.

On Saturday, the former First Lady won the Award of the Independent Center for Research and Initiatives for Dialogue (CIRID) 2019 Macky Sall Prize for Dialogue, in recognition of her role in mediating peace through dialogue.

Defense Cabinet Secretary, Monica Juma, received the award on her behalf at Dakar, Senegal on Friday.

“While this award is bestowed on Her Excellency Mama Ngina Kenyatta, its honour and impact goes beyond her. It is for our country Kenya, the East African region and every person and institution that privileges and promotes dialogue over any other options for human existence,” CS Juma stated.

The award was accompanied by a €50,000 (Sh6,752,998.19) cheque in Mama Ngina’s name.

“By awarding our Prize for Dialogue in Africa to Mama Ngina Kenyatta, we hope that the seed of peace she sowed will produce a bountiful harvest. To do this, we also have the duty to water the seed so that the garden of peace blooms,” the prize committee noted.

