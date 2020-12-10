Thursday, December 10, 2020 – Kisii Deputy Governor, Joash Maangi, is facing a possible jail term for lying to the authority in 2017.

He was grilled for two hours by Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission detectives over allegations he provided false information during 2017 polls.

Maangi was at pains to explain why he falsified information provided in his self-declaration forms submitted to the EACC in the last polls.

However, he said the allegations emanated from a traffic violation while he lived in the United States several years back.

“I do not deny it.”

“I was arrested in the US for what they call a DUI-driving under the influence.”

“I was not convicted and jailed for a period of six months or more,” he said.

If found guilty, the deputy governor would be in breach of the Public Officers and Ethics Act upon which he can be removed from office.

He can also face up to three years in jail for falsifying information in official documents he declared to the EACC.

However, Maangi said it is shocking that a traffic offence in the US had become a matter that the EACC wants to delve into.

But according to EACC spokesman, Yassin Amaro, the allegations facing Maangi touch on his integrity and are very serious if confirmed.

“He will lack the integrity to hold public office as he would be in breach of the Ethics Act and as such that would be enough to make his stay in office untenable,” he said.

