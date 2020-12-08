Tuesday, December 8, 2020 – A lady who refused to accept and move on after she was dumped caused drama in her boyfriend’s house when the young man informed her that he is no longer interested in the troubled relationship.

The jilted lady went berserk after hearing the bad news and started destroying her boyfriend’s items while yelling like a mad market woman.

There’s a popular phrase that says “Ukiachwa achika”.

This lady should just move out and look for another man instead of causing unnecessary drama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST