Sunday, 27 December 2020 – Siaya Senator and Minority leader, James Orengo, took a break from the hustle and bustle of the city and travelled upcountry to spend time with his family.

On Boxing Day, the vocal Senator invited former Prime Minister and ODM leader Raila Odinga and other friends to his lavish home in Ugenya where they had a great time.

Orengo revealed that they took a break from the usual political talks and brought back sweet memories of the past through friendly conversations.

Kenyans were quick to notice how Orengo lives large while the majority of people in Siaya live from hand to mouth.

His village home looks like a palace.

See these photos that he shared.

