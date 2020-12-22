Tuesday, 22 December 2020 – About two weeks ago, Starehe Member of Parliament, Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar, married his third baby mama, Mercy Nyambura, in a private traditional ceremony that was attended by close friends and family members.

Besides Mercy Nyambura, Jaguar has two other baby mamas, Annie Riri and Magda Ngima.

Magda Ngima is popular in social circles and an active Instagram user.

Before Jaguar married two weeks ago, Magda used her Instagram page to display posh life and post photos of their babies.

However, she has now turned into some sort of a motivational speaker.

Her latest posts on Instagram caught our attention.

Jaguar’s baby mama is behaving like a woman who is going through a heartbreak.

Check out the posts.

