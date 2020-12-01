Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, has endorsed former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, as the right man to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta, when he retires in 2022.

Speaking when he officially launched the signature collection drive in support of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review bid in Kibra, Nairobi, yesterday, Kamanda noted that the ODM leader, at 75, is not too old to be President while comparing him to the US President-elect Joe Biden.

“Raila is not too old to be the President.”

“The people of the US, the largest democracy in the world, just elected Mr. Biden to be their President yet in Kenya we are saying that Raila is old.”

“That should not be the case,” stated Kamanda.

At the same time, he dismissed Deputy President William Ruto, accusing him of possessing a dubious record of being involved in scandal after another, then running to the venerated Church pulpit to proclaim his holiness.

He noted that were it not for people like Raila, the late Ken Matiba, and Charles Rubia among others, who put their lives on the line for a liberated society, there would be no Kenya.

“Who doesn’t know the sacrifices that Raila and others have made to this country?”

“It is time we returned the favour,” he said.

Kamanda, who was accompanied by a host of city politicians, urged residents to ensure that at least 1 million signatures are collected within two days to support the BBI course.

