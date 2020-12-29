Tuesday, December 29, 2020 – Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Miguna Miguna, has said the time has come for the country‘s capital to be liberated from thieves and cartels, who have been holding Nairobians hostages for years.

Speaking on Monday, hours after the Thirdway Alliance unveiled him as the party’s candidate for the Nairobi governor by-election slated for February 18, 2021, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, expressed his gratitude to the party for nominating him to fly the party’s flag in the upcoming gubernatorial contest and assured them that he will not let them down.

The brilliant lawyer said there was a need to stand united as patriots, comrades and freedom fighters, to liberate the capital from cartels and tyrants.

“Let’s mobilise and organise like no other time. The time is now. Nairobi must be liberated. Viva!” he said via a video shared across social media.

“The cartels and their surrogates are trembling already, but the majestic people of Nairobi are happy and ready with their voters’ cards. We are going to transform Nairobi into a first-class county and city.

Miguna joins a growing list of aspirants among them former Dagoretti South MP, Dennis Waweru, businesswoman Agnes Kagure, former Starehe MP, Margaret Wanjiru and former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinard Waititu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST