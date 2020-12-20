Sunday, December 20, 2020 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Senator has said the time has come for President Uhuru Kenyatta to hand over power to other Kenyans.

In a social media post on Saturday, Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, said the time has come for the Kenyatta family which has ruled the country for nearly 100 years to hand over the leadership to another family who will steer the country ahead.

“It’s Itweka time! 100 years of leadership from the Jomo Kenyatta Family. now it’s time to hand over the mantle to other people … tukumbukeni jameni!,” Ole Kina wrote on his Twitter page .

Ole Kina made the remarks after meeting coffee farmers from Murang’a and Kirinyaga counties, who had paid him a courtesy call at his office.

The farmers complained over poor coffee prices and lack of government support in reviving the once vibrant industry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST