Friday, December 4, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has moved to silence his critics over his deep rooted hatred for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking during an interview, Ruto acknowledged that President Uhuru Kenyatta involved him in the selection of BBI committee members.

However, he stated that Uhuru’s handshake partner, Raila Odinga, was not comfortable with him around.

He noted that it became difficult for him to participate in the process because of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies.

“Maybe it evolved, maybe other issues came up and it became necessary to recommend Constitutional change.”

“For a long time this process was largely between the President and Raila, I think the people in the former prime minister’s were uncomfortable with my participation and I didn’t mind allowing the process to go on as I concentrated on running the Jubilee agenda.”

“I assumed that when the process was done we would be invited to give our views,” he narrated.

The DP went on to add that edits can still be made to the BBI referendum Bill, according to the recommendations made by his group on Wednesday, before signatures are submitted to the IEBC.

