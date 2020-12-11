Friday, December 11, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM candidate in the upcoming Msambweni by-election.

Uhuru met with ODM Msambweni MP aspirant, Omar Idd Boga, during his tour of Mombasa.

The meeting took place at State House Mombasa with ODM Deputy Party Leader and the area Governor, Hassan Joho, also present.

Also in attendance was Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, as the four proceeded to inaugurate the 1.2-kilometer Liwatoni Pedestrian Floating Bridge.

The meeting in State House has widely been regarded as an endorsement by the President, with his party, Jubilee, failing to field a candidate.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta today hosted our candidate Omar Idd Boga at State House Mombasa.”

“He was accompanied by our Deputy Party Leader Hassan Joho,” read a statement from ODM.

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have been camping in Msambweni to drum up support for the Independent candidate, Feisal Bader, ahead of the by-election.

This comes even as a research poll conducted in Msambweni indicates that Raila’s man, Omar Boga, will beat Ruto’s man, Feisal, with a landslide with 54% against 29%.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) set Monday, December 15, as the election date after it was postponed back in April due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST