Monday, December 21, 2020 – Newly sworn-in Nairobi county Acting Governor, Benson Mutura, has instantly stamped his authority by appending his signature on budget warrants to pave way for the release of KSh 37.5 billion.

Out of the Sh37.5 billion, Sh27 billion will now be released to Nairobi Metropolitan Service under General Mohammed Badi after Mutura’s signature.

Mutura was sworn in on Monday morning to replace former Governor Mike Sonko in an acting capacity.

Sonko was ousted by the Senate over accusations of corruption, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

Hours after taking the oath, the acting governor urgently approved the proposed budget to break the financial stalemate that has been in existence since October.

Sonko had refused to approve the budget on grounds that his administration was illegally being forced by the State to share part of the money with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

He argued under the Deed of Transfer which he signed at the State House effectively transferring four key county functions to NMS, it was never agreed that his government would share its budget with the Badi-led team.

