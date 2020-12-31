Home Editorial ISAAC MWAURA with NICK RUTO in Msambweni (PHOTO) ISAAC MWAURA with NICK RUTO in Msambweni (PHOTO) December 31, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PHOTOs of DP RUTO, his wife and daughter grazing at their ranch – This man has real wealth SHAME as Laikipia Woman Rep CATE WARUGURU elopes with a married man from Kirinyaga after she was dumped by her husband. IEBC’s Twitter admin fired after he was used by RUTO’s Tanga Tanga to do dirty work and taint BBI – LOOK! Why are some people making noise about this PHOTO of Senator SAKAJA and STACY? (LOOK) A rare photo of RAILA ODINGA and his mother – She died while he was in prison. Historical PHOTO: A traffic police officer controls traffic in Nairobi in 1945. Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow