Thursday, December 10, 2020 – Education CS George Magoha is set to give a final directive after the Curriculum Implementation Committee recommended him to scrap off the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

According to reports, the committee had agreed to scrap the national exam and replace it with a grade nine option.

The committee concluded that no national examinations should be offered at the end of Grade Six.

The proposal further indicated that the Grade Nine national exams, which will be at the end of junior secondary school, will be used to place the students in senior secondary schools.

The committee also suggested that national assessments should be carried in Grades Four, Six, Nine and 12 instead.

The new assessments, especially the Grade Six version, will be used to gauge the students’ understanding under the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The Grade 12 exams, on the other hand, will be used to place the students in various universities and colleges across the country.

Under the CBC, learners are expected to spend two years in pre-primary, six in primary, three in junior secondary and another three in senior secondary school.

The new development comes even as the state grapples with the question of how students will be allocated in secondary schools after Grade Six exams are scrapped.

Last week, Magoha instructed the committee to draw criteria that will be used to post children in secondary schools.

Before the pandemic, the new education system that was rolled out by the Ministry of Education mandated a 17-year-stay in school as opposed to the 8-4-4 system which totaled 16 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST