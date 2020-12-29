Home Photos Is this chicken aware that it’s about to be marinated? (PHOTO) Is this chicken aware that it’s about to be marinated? (PHOTO) December 29, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SHAME as a man is pictured hiding more than six loaves of bread during the swearing-in of Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo (PHOTO) Lord, just see your daughters! (PHOTO) Which is this alcoholic brand that requires one to put on a seat belt before drinking? (PHOTO) Where did such women vanish to? Look at BARACK OBAMA and his wife – What more can a man ask for? Popular Rift Valley MP on the spot for touching women ‘ovyo ovyo’ without dignity (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow