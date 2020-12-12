Saturday, December 12, 2020 – Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has come to the defense of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who has been on the receiving end from Kenyans over his recent remarks about the ongoing doctors’ strike.

Raila has been under fire for demanding that the doctors abandon the strike, accusing them of holding the government at ransom, a remark that has been seen as possibly coming from the government but being made through him.

But Atwoli, who was having an interview with one of the local dailies on Friday, said Raila‘s remarks are his own opinion and should not be construed to mean he is defending the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The COTU boss said Raila is not the spokesman of the government and was only making the remark as a statesman, so the people attacking and criticizing him should not assume that he was representing the government’s stand.

“Raila speaks on issues of national concern where there are gaps. People should not confuse it for being a government spokesperson,” Atwoli said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST