Thursday, December 10, 2020 – Machakos Senator, Boniface Kabaka, is fighting for his life at the Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit(ICU) after he collapsed at a woman’s house in Kilimani, Nairobi last week.

The senator, who was elected on Chama Cha Uzalendo(CCU) party, was having “good times” with Esther Nthenya, who is a secondary school teacher based in Wote, Makueni County when he collapsed and was rushed by an ambulance to the Nairobi Hospital.

A preliminary doctor’s report showed that the Senator had taken Sildenafil Citrate (Viagra) before he collapsed.

On Thursday morning, there was a rumour that the Senator had succumbed.

However, in a statement, CCM said the Senator is recuperating well at the Nairobi Hospital and he will soon be discharged.

CCM also urged Kenyans to ignore such rumours.

“We wish to inform the People of Kenya and Residents of Machakos County in particular that Senator Hon Boniface Mutinda Kabaka, Advocate is recuperating at Nairobi Hospital,”

“Please avoid or ignore the distressing rumours and fake news and continue praying for the full recovery of our brother, father, friend, pillar and senator. Thank you for the support so far,” the party stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST