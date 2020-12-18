We are a Tier Three Sacco based in Nairobi with membership of 4500 members drawn from all over the country. We are looking for a Loans Assistant Intern

Duties and Responsibilities

Vetting of guarantors

Registering loans and appraisals

Identification of defaulters and informing the Loans Officer

Preparation of payroll advises for loans and deposit recovery

Reconciliation of payroll recoveries

Advising members on the status of their loan applications and eligibility

Any other duties assigned by the Loans Officer

Qualifications

Must have a minimum of KCSE grade C or equivalent

or equivalent Must be a holder of bachelor degree in business or equivalent

Must have a minimum of CPA 1 or its equivalent

or its equivalent Certificate in Co–operative management is added advantage

At least 21 years of age

Must be computer literate especially in Ms Office and at least one relevant Accounting software

How to Apply

Applicants meeting the above criteria are invited to apply to the C.E.O Kewisco Sacco Society Limited P.o Box 4491-002000 Nairobi attaching their curriculum vitae, certificates and testimonials to reach us by 7th January 2020.The applications must be in Hard copies and the position is for one year. Fresh graduates are encouraged to apply