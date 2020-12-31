HUMAN RESOURCE (HR) INDUSTRIAL ATTACHMENT / INTERNSHIP

Are you a young vibrant and energetic individual pursuing a HR course?

Company Definition: AfricarTrack International Ltd is a Personal Vehicle Tracking and Fleet Management Solutions provider. We also provide Asset Tracking and Stolen Vehicle Recovery Tools. This is an award winning company having won COMESA Innovation Awards 2015 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia during the AU Head of States Summit and African Achievers Awards 2015 in Sandton, South Africa.

Therefore, we are currently seeking TWO (2) HR attaché’s/interns to join our team as attaché’s/interns for 3 months.

Responsibilities:

Coordinating staffing plans and perform full cycle recruitment activities.

Ensuring maintenance of recruitment best HR practices and continuously review the effectiveness and quality of HR policies, procedures and strategies

Developing and implementing HR strategies, policies and procedures that guide the management of employees to govern management of human capital.

Assist in the implementation of HR policies and procedures and advice on employee’s issues related to routine personnel administration activities to include employee attendance, discipline, leave, probationary period, insurance scheme.

Coordinating staff on boarding and exit plans processes.

Management of the staff files and records and ensuring all required documents are submitted accordingly.

Management of employment contracts as guided by the organization policies and existing national legislation.

Performance management and appraisals

Payroll management

General office administration

Preparing daily performance review reports for all employees.

Reviewing job descriptions and preparing job advertisements.

Drafting memos, letters and reports.

Processing salaries, allowances, benefits and final dues.

Undertaking training needs analysis, projections and developing training tutorials.

Implementing human resource management policies, regulations, procedures and systems.

Support in implementation of training manuals.

Participate in handling personnel grievances and other related matters.

Coordinating the staff separation processes.

Disseminating internal communication to staff in a timely manner.

Participate in disciplinary processes

Handle inquiries in the HR office promptly and courteously.

Any other duty as assigned by the management

SKILLS

People management skills and emotional maturity.

Documentation and record keeping.

Ability to maintain confidentiality of information.

EDUCATION

Degree/Diploma in Human Resource Management.

Must have a good understanding and practical knowledge of the various employment laws.

Must be computer/ IT proficient.

Candidate must be honest, a team player, and able to multi task.

EXPECTATION

Applicant should be a current HR student with University/college letter seeking attachment (OR a graduate seeking an internship).

Preferably living in Nairobi.

Unless where the company finds it necessary to give a stipend, the company is not committed to giving a stipend to interns and attaché’s for the first 3 months.

This attachment/internship goes for a maximum of 3 months (unless the applicant wishes to extend). The applicant may however be confirmed as an employee if the performance was exemplary during the 3 months.

AfricarTrack International Ltd is an equal opportunity employer.

TO APPLY:

Send an application cover email and CV to hr@africartrack.com.

The subject of your email should be: APPLICATION FOR HR INTERNSHIP/2021/NAIROBI.

Deadline for application: 11/01/2021.

State your current area of residence.

Any previous employer(s) and their contacts.

Whether you are currently working or not (However, this is not a requirement for employment as the position targets those working and those not currently employed).

Your education history.

AfricarTrack International Ltd will only contact candidates that will be selected for interviews.

N/B: This advert is not a guarantee of job. Only successful applicants will be contacted. AfricarTrack International Ltd does not charge for any advert and does not therefore take responsibility for any fees paid for job adverts.