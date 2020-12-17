The Role: Youth, Gender, Sports & Culture (Gender, Culture & Social Services) Intern
Job Location: Bomet County
Job Description
The county government of Bomet through the Public Service Board wishes to recruit 240 interns under the Department of Youth, gender, Sports, Culture and Social Services.
Qualifications
- Degree Social Work and Community Development or related Anthropology or related
- Diploma Social Work and Community Development
- A Bachelor’s degree/Diploma from a recognized institution in a relevant area of specialization
- Have no previous work experience related to their area of study
- Be aged between 18 and 35 years
- Clearance documents for purposes of complying with the provisions of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 will be required from those
How to Apply
Applications can only be submitted online on or before 5th January, 2021 through Bomet County Public Service Board recruitment portal, www.cpsbbomet.net or from a link in Bomet County website http://www.bomet.go.ke. Manual applications will not be accepted.
“The County Government of Bomet is an equal opportunity employer; women and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.”
THE SECRETARY/CEO PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD P.O.BOX 605-20400, BOMET.