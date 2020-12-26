World Vision East Africa Regional Office

Job Advert: Digital Media and Graphic Design Intern

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice.

The East Africa Regional Office, operating in nine countries of East Africa namely; Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda is looking for a Communications interns to work in its Nairobi office.

We are looking for a graphic design and digital media intern to help the team supporting National and Regional Offices on various communication needs for projects in East Africa.

The role will be based in the Nairobi Office.

This internship is a 12 months talent incubation program aiming to give young Christian graduates real work experience, personal, spiritual and professional development through on-job mentorship and coaching.

This program is designed for Kenyan graduates who are daring and ready to take up stretch assignments even in hardship areas, to learn and serve the most vulnerable children and the communities they live in.

The intern will learn and support the communications department to:

Strengthen brand identity of World Vision by developing communication products that include digital media, reports, publications, flyers, posters, etc.

Develop, execute and report on social media engagement plans

Create concepts and ideas to visually communicate our brand and goals

Partner with regional communications team to design concepts for campaigns, events and other special projects

Ensure content and design align with the house style and brand

Engage in internal communications activities for broad exposure to the organization

Qualifications Required:

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism, media, graphic design or marketing,

Experience/demonstrated ability in using social media and tracking analytics.

Experience/demonstrated ability in using graphic design software. You need to know how to use Microsoft Office Suite, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop at an advanced level.

Experience/demonstrated ability in multimedia, marketing, desktop design, journalism, media and/or communication industry.

Sharp sense of graphic design and digital media trends.

Excellent analytical skills to translate complex ideas into aesthetically pleasing, understandable, attention-grabbing information.

Strong English writing skills.

Must have graduated not earlier than June 2018.

Assets:

Knowledge of Adobe Premiere Pro, Typo3, FileMaker is an advantage.

Video development.

Experience within the humanitarian/development sector.

Personal Profile

We are looking for a person who:

Demonstrates Christ-centered life and work

Demonstrates personal integrity and trustworthiness

Has excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Languages: Excellent oral and written English.

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

A small stipend will be offered for the position.

Kindly send applications to Earo_recruit@wvi.org indicating the job title “Graphic Design and Digital Media Internship 2021” as the email subject by close of business on Tuesday 6th January 2021