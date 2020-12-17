The Role: Administration, ICT & Public Service Intern (ICT Section)





Job Location: Bomet County

Job Description

The county government of Bomet through the Public Service Board wishes to recruit 240 interns under the Department of Youth, gender, Sports, Culture and Social Services.

Qualifications

Degree Computer Science, ICT, Computer Engineering, Electrical and Telecommunication Engineering or Equivalent (Network Engineers, Web Developer, Programmers, Technical Support)

Diploma Computer Science, ICT, Computer Engineering, Electrical and

Telecommunication Engineering or Equivalent

Telecommunication Engineering or Equivalent A Bachelor’s degree/Diploma from a recognized institution in a relevant area of specialization

Have no previous work experience related to their area of study

Be aged between 18 and 35 years

Clearance documents for purposes of complying with the provisions of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 will be required from those

How to Apply

Applications can only be submitted online on or before 5th January, 2021 through Bomet County Public Service Board recruitment portal, www.cpsbbomet.net or from a link in Bomet County website http://www.bomet.go.ke. Manual applications will not be accepted.

“The County Government of Bomet is an equal opportunity employer; women and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.”

THE SECRETARY/CEO PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD P.O.BOX 605-20400, BOMET