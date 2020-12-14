Monday, 14 December 2020 – Celebrated Capital FM’s Mixmaster, Dj Joe Mfalme, is securing the bag and making wise investments.

Joe Mfalme is currently one of the most sought after deejays in Kenya and to prove why he is the best, he released his events calendar recently, and guess what, he is fully booked until July next year.

The scandal-free deejay has invested in a classy club along Baricho Road, Nairobi that is called The Tap.

Joe has vowed to bring back the party life that was witnessed in Nairobi in the early 2000s through his new club.

This is how the club looks.

