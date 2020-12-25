Friday, 25 December 2020 – Kakamega residents are free to use the infamous Muliro Gardens again.

Muliro Gardens shot to fame sometime back after the local residents were photographed doing ‘bad manners’ in broad-daylight.

Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, opened the gates of the new-look facility that was reportedly renovated at a cost of Sh61 Million thanks to funds from World Bank.

The park that is located within Kakamega Central Business District had been closed for almost three years to undergo renovations.

Kenyans are free to visit, relax and have fun at the recreational park.

See photos of the new Muliro Gardens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST