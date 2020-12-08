Home Entertainment In-case you don’t know, this is MSUPA S, who was once a... In-case you don’t know, this is MSUPA S, who was once a village girl (See goodies) December 8, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 31-year-old BETTY KYALLO lowers standards and says she’s ready to get married to a man who is younger than her. BETTY KYALLO reveals she also suffers from ‘Dry Spell’ – It’s hard to be celibate. WILLY PAUL rants after fellow Kenyan artists failed to support his new album – Warns them not to praise him when he dies. Slay queen city pastor, LUCY NATASHA, lands in Machakos in a chopper and flashy entourage like a VIP, bringing business to a standstill (PHOTOs) A PHOTO of hot and decently dressed Akorino ladies that has taken social media by a storm Kalenjin rapper MSUPA S, whom Kenyans despised, is now living her dream in the US (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,480FollowersFollow