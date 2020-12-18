Friday, December 18, 2020 – Al-Shabaab terrorists have struck Mandera County, destroying Safaricom network mast.

According to reports, Al-Shabaab raided Elele village near Wargadud on Friday morning and vandalized the Safaricom network mast, which is the only available network in the area.

Residents now fear an imminent attack and have started fleeing the area to safety.

Locals said the terrorists warned them to leave the area because there would be a terrorist attack soon.

The terrorists intimated to the locals that by destroying the Safaricom mast, they disrupted communication in the area and that would give them an easy time attacking the area.

This comes just days after Somalia cut all diplomatic ties with Kenya and gave Kenyan diplomats based in Mogadishu only 7 days to leave the country.

Somalia accused Kenya of lacking understanding of good neighbourhood and for hosting Somalia rebels.

