Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – Pretty actress, Sarah Hassan alias Tanya, shot to fame through the Tahidi High program.

Besides her talent in acting, she used to give men sleepless nights because of her stunning looks.

Not much is heard about Tanya these days after she got married and became a mother but if her latest photos are anything to go by, she can still gerrit.

Check out these photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST