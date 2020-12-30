Wednesday, 30 December 2020 – Jonathan Kiprono, the person who manages the Twitter account of The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), has reportedly been fired for playing cheap politics.

The action was taken after the admin used the phrase ‘Burning Bridges Initiative’ in a tweet instead of ‘Building Bridges Initiative’ when the electoral body was announcing the launch of BBI signatures verification.

“Happening now: The launch of the Burning Bridges Initiative Supporters Verification Exercise at the Bomas of Kenya,” the tweet read.

According to ODM communication director Philip Etale, the person behind that tweet is a brother to West Marakwet MP, William Kipsang, who is a member of Ruto’s Tanga Tanga.

Etale claims that the tweet was aimed to paint BBI in bad light.

This is what Etale tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST