Thursday, December 10, 2020 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said it has no money to verify Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signatures since it was not provided in the 2020 -2021 budget.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Wednesday, IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, said the process of verifying signatures will take time as the commission waits for the supplementary budget to be approved by Parliament.

IEBC requires millions of shillings to hire clerks to verify the signatures.

This is a big blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, after the BBI secretariat presented 4.4 million signatures on Thursday to the IEBC to be verified and pave the way for a referendum.

“We have decided to submit 4.4 million signatures, we are also presenting the signatures plus the Bill,” BBI secretariat co-chair Dennis Waweru said.

The signatures submission to IEBC comes after six days of internal verification.

The Kenyan DAILY POST