Thursday, December 24, 2020 – A candidate associated with renowned constitutional expert and lawyer Prof. George WajaCkoya has exuded confidence in winning the upcoming by-election in Matungu.

Speaking in Nairobi after he was given the green light to fly the Roots Party of Kenya flag, Noah Shiunzi said he is ready to face off with big boys sponsored by the political bigwigs.

Prof Wajackoya is the Roots Party of Kenya party leader.

ODM leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga faction and the Jubilee Party have all indicated that they will field candidates.

Shiunzi said he has what it takes to succeed Justus Murunga, who passed away last month after a short illness.

“I have my manifesto and I have already rolled out my campaigns. I had already started my campaigns since I was to challenge Murunga in 2022,” he said.

Should he be elected, Shiunzi said he will prioritise education and empowerment of the youth and women. He said with the collapse of Mumias Sugar Company, which was the main source of employment in Kakamega County, he will work round the clock to create jobs for the youth.

“Literacy levels in the constituency have dropped over the years and therefore I intend to rally the community on that. We are also facing the challenge of early marriages, which I will address,” the trained teacher said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST