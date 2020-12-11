Friday, December 11, 2020 – A man, who is the director of a firm that was awarded a Sh 180 million tender at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) to supply Personal Protective Equipment(PPEs), has shocked the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee after he narrated how he won the multimillion tender.

James Njuguna said he was minding his own business along Embakasi Road in Nairobi when he spotted a crowd at KEMSA headquarters.

The man told the committee chaired by Mvita Member of Parliament, Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, that he went in to inquire about the event of the day and was informed tenders were being dished out to interested parties.

“I went straight to the receptionist who advised me not to waste time and apply for the tenders which were being flaunted.

“I quickly penned off a two-sentence letter and after two hours I was told I had succeeded and asked to collect the commitment letter from the Chief executive officer’s office,” Njuguna recounted.

Asked by the committee chairman Nassir, whether he had ever done business with the agency before to warrant such a lucrative tender, Njuguna said he had supplied fire equipment worth Sh400,000 in the past.

The Kenyan DAILY POST