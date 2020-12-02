Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, has implicated ex-Environment CS Judy Wakhungu and former Attorney General Githu Muigai, in the Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal.

According to his lawyer, Kamunya Ng’aura, Wakhungu issued Rotich a letter to borrow funds from the Treasury.

Rotich claimed that the projects were undertaken by the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) under the approval of the Environment Ministry.

He added that the Public Debt Management Office in the Treasury Ministry sought legal clearance from the former Attorney General Githu Muigai, who approved the loan agreement.

According to Rotich, he played no part in the procurement process and had no power to issue directives to the Environment Ministry or KVDA.

He noted that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) have information about Wakhungu’s letter sent in March 2016.

“I am not the accounting officer or employee of the procuring entity KVDA or the parent ministry.

“Furthermore, the Ministry of Environment Natural Resources and Regional Development Authorities in their letter dated March 14, 2016, stated that the board of directors of KVDA approved the development of Kimwarer and Arror multipurpose dams,” claimed Rotich.

He was charged together with former Treasury PS Kamau Thugge and 25 other officials from the ministry including KVDA bosses.

Rotich claims he is being used as a sacrificial lamb as the project was a Vision 2030 flagship project which was passed through Cabinet that is headed by the President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST