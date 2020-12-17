Thursday, 17 December 2020 – A pretty lady who is tired of being subjected to endless trolls on social media because of her saggy boobs has taken to social media and begged her followers to understand that it’s not her wish to be born that way.

The lady shed tears as she narrated how people troll her sagging “fruits’’ and added that if she is given a chance to transform her body, she can do so but the process is very expensive.

By just watching this emotional video, you can tell that online bullies have been giving her sleepless nights.

Watch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST