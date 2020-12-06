My name is Hanna, since childhood I was always so afraid of having scary dreams and so I would either lay beside my elder sister to feel secure or rather leave the room’s light on all night. Even though this worked for me as a little girl, it never worked while I was grown.

One time, I attended a funeral in Migori and when I came back everything in my life changed, I started having scary dreams that almost drove my family away from the house. In the middle of the night, I would always dream that someone was trying to strangle me to death or people without faces were trying to bury me alive which always made me scream for help.

This happened to me almost every day I laid down to take a rest for the night and each time, one time my husband took me to a certain preacher never assisted us but instead ended up charging us so much money. For days, my husband got so tired of being woken up by my screams and wails in the middle of the night so he moved to sleep in the guest room.

I got so worried after he moved out of our own bed, I decided to look for other ways to drive away these scary dreams just so I could get my husband back in our own bedroom. I made a few research on the internet about traditional herbalist that drove scary dreams and bad spirits away and Doctor Mugwenu’s name suddenly came out first.

I looked through a few of his testimonials and obtained his contact information from there. That night, I made a call to him through the number +254740637248 to book a meeting with him. The next morning, I went to see him at his workshop and he explained that I had stepped on one of the haunted grounds while at the funeral in Migori. He then performed rituals to drive away the scary dreams and after that performed a protection spell on me.

That evening when I went back home and slept peacefully that night without screaming any more. A few days later, my husband moved back to our bed again.

