My name is Joanna, I was born in a family of five, on one hand I was the happiest child, I had friends, a loving family but on the other hand I had nothing to smile about in life because my family was struggling financially. My father was the only bread winner to the family who worked at a ‘mjengo’ site that paid him less which couldn’t cover all the bills.

Even with his peanut salary, he still managed to put me through school but then because he couldn’t afford to pay my school fee, I was always the only student rooted out of class every time names were called by the principal. This made me a laughing stalk in class as people branded me names to criticize me.

One day, the principal called me and requested that I shouldn’t show my face in school until all my fees were cleared and so I decided to resort to hustling to fend for my family and leave school. I got a job as a dish washer in a hotel near our place and was paid 200 per day. One time as I was serving a few customers, I overheard their conversation about the famous Doctor Mugwenu who had the ability to change one’s life from scratch to riches.

That evening after work, I scoured the internet to get more information about him and stumbled upon his website: http//mugwenudoctors.com. I acquired his contact information from the site and immediately made a call to him through his number +254740637248 to address my troubles to him.

Doctor Mugwenu did a consultation and afterwards performed a rich spell on me by saying, “may your pocket be filled with money,” three times. One week later, I got a call from one of my relative offering me a job at Bamburi Company in Mombasa.

I currently sponsor all my other siblings’ education and has also built my parents a big house.

Doctor Mugwenu says that his spell casting powers works within 24 hours mostly happening the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from wining court cases, winning the lottery, promotion at work, enhancing family business, protection of family and property.

His expertise in mixing herbs helps in healing diseases such as ulcers, TB, typhoid, syphilis, hypertension, gonorrhea, epilepsy among many others. Many others who have been assisted by Doctor Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

He also solves life problems that include; love issues, saves marriages, stops cheating in relationships, evades poverty among many others.

Doctor Mugwenu not only offers traditional healing and herbal services, he is also a self-professed spell caster with powers to fight off demons, get rid of bad scary dreams, protects haunted houses, breaking voodoo spells.

His ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.

For more information and enquiries, you can reach him through:

Call: +254740637248

Email:mugwenudoctors@gmail.com

Or visit his website on http//mugwenudoctors.com